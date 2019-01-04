Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Harry Potter superfan Victoria Maclean has been "obsessed" with Harry Potter since 2001

An "obsessed" Harry Potter fan is bidding to claim the world record for the largest collection of memorabilia.

Victoria Maclean's collection is being counted and verified, but she thinks it could be big enough to take the crown.

Record holder Menahem Asher Silva Vargas, of Mexico City, has 3,097 individual items, but Mrs Maclean, 38, of Tonna, Neath Port Talbot, believes she could have up to 4,000 items.

"The record would be absolutely everything to me," she said.

The YouTuber got into Harry Potter when she was pregnant in 2001 - she saw a segment on Blue Peter and read the first book in a fortnight while she was bedridden.

"I was completely and utterly in love, it's been a bit of an obsession since then," she said.

"I was 21 - a bit old, I couldn't go to Hogwarts - so I decided to bring Hogwarts to me. So I bought everything I could - and could afford - and it snowballed from there."

Image caption It took five car journeys to transport Mrs Maclean's collectibles and 14 hours to set them up to be counted

Image caption "If you see a box, or a trunk, or a drawer, or a cupboard in my house, if you open it, it's just Harry Potter from bottom to top"

Despite amassing the enormous collection of toys, clothes, books, jewellery, bags and a host of other collectibles, she has no idea how much it has all cost.

Her YouTube channel means companies often send her memorabilia to use and promote, and she is also bought gifts by family and friends.

Her prized possession is a 24 carat gold-plated Golden Snitch puzzle piece from Japan - one of only 5,000 made - which took her six years to get hold of.

The mother-of-three said her family was very understanding: "If they love me, they love Harry Potter, or they love that I love Harry Potter. My husband hasn't divorced me yet!"

Her collection has to be filmed and counted before the evidence is sent to Guinness which will decide if she has claimed the world record, which could take a few weeks.

Mrs Maclean added: "Most importantly for me, I'd be bringing the record home because it's currently in Mexico and I want it back in the UK."

Image copyright Victoria Maclean Image caption Magic moment: Mrs Maclean has met Harry Potter stars including Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy