Image copyright Nigel Brown/Geograph Image caption The man was found dead below mountain pass Bwlch Y Saethau

A man died following a rock fall on Snowdon on Christmas Eve.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) was alerted to the incident by walkers on the Pyg track. It said details of exactly what happened were not clear.

A coastguard helicopter flew to an area below mountain pass Bwlch Y Saethau but found the man, understood to be in his 40s and from south Wales, had already died.

North Wales Police said a coroner would investigate the cause of the his death.

LMRT said in a statement the recovery of the body had been "highly technical and dangerous."