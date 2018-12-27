Image caption Carl Davies said that they have received support from their neighbours

A family whose presents were stolen on Christmas Eve have described the loss as "heartbreaking".

Carl Davies, from Rhymney, Caerphilly, said they were alerted when their neighbour shouted up the stairs that their door was open.

The family later noticed that their BMW had been stolen alongside the gifts, and the car was then found burnt out.

Gwent Police said they were investigating, although there had been no arrests.

Mr Davies said: "We've started to tally [the cost] up now and it's way over £1,500 already.

"As you can appreciate, it's not the monetary value, it's the fact that it's less than 24 hours before Christmas and everybody had worked hard all year to provide these presents - really thought about what they were going to buy.

"And that's the really disappointing thing - how can people do that to you on Christmas Eve?"

Image copyright family handout Image caption The BMW was later found burnt out

The family said they had been amazed by the support of their neighbours who had given them presents and money.

"It's really really humbling and renews your faith in mankind after something like that happens," said Mr Davies.

"If there's anything positive to come out of it, it's the support we feel from the neighbours."