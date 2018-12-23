Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Nurse Rebecca Louise died at the scene of the crash

The family of a nurse who was killed in a three-car crash have said she was a "precious and beautiful lady".

North Wales Police said mother-of-one Rebecca Louise, 34, from Llanberis, died at the scene on the A499 in Llanbedrog, Gwynedd, on Friday.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, drinking and driving, failing to stop at and failing to report an accident.

He is due to appear before Llandudno Magistrates on Monday.

Image copyright Google Image caption The A449 between Abersoch and Pwllheli was shut for 16 hours after the crash

The victim's family said she had "a loving caring nature".

They added she was a "dedicated nurse at Ysbyty Gwynedd" and her "partner, daughter, family and friends were the centre of her life".

The crash happened along the same stretch of road where a 17-year-old was airlifted to hospital following a crash on Thursday.