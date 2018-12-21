Image caption Anthony Hampton has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault against two children

A Vale of Glamorgan councillor has been charged with historical sexual offences against children.

Anthony Hampton, 71, from Barry, was arrested in January, and faces 10 counts of indecent assault.

The Conservative councillor, who represents the Illtyd ward, is a former cabinet member for education at the Vale of Glamorgan and ex-chairman of the Welsh Joint Education Committee.

He will appear before Cardiff magistrates on 15 January.

The charges relate to two people who were children at the time of the alleged offences.

South Wales Police said detectives were continuing to carry out further inquiries, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.