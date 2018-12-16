Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Geraint Thomas received the Coupe Omnisports after winning the 2018 Tour de France

Geraint Thomas has received a new Tour de France trophy after his original was stolen from a cycling show.

The Coupe Omnisports disappeared after Team Sky, whom Thomas rides for, loaned it to sponsor Pinarello to display at The Cycle Show in Birmingham.

Police are investigating the theft, which came two months after Thomas won the famous race.

The Cardiff cyclist was presented with an exact replica on the BBC Sunday Brunch programme.

Team Sky tweeted to thank Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), organiser of the Tour de France, for arranging for the new trophy to be made. It is the same as the black and gold handmade cup presented to the Welshman in the summer.

Thomas also shared a picture of himself with his new trophy, saying: "What a great prize!"

It came on the day Thomas will find out if he has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for his widely-admired achievement of becoming only the third Briton to win the Tour de France.

At the time of the theft in September, Thomas appealed for its return and said: "The trophy means a lot to me and to the team".

Richard Hemington, managing director of Pinarello, said the company had apologised to Thomas, while West Midlands Police said it was investigating the theft.