Image copyright Welsh Ambulance Service Image caption Jess Austin with her son Beau and Ashley Page, the operator who took the call

A four-year-old boy used Siri on his mother's iPhone to call 999 after she collapsed.

Beau Austin from Hook, Pembrokeshire, was on his own with his pregnant mother Jess when she passed out from the side effects of morning sickness medication.

He asked Siri to dial 999 and told the operator "my mummy's sick", that he was four years old and was alone with her.

Beau, who loves talking to devices such as Alexa and Siri, has now been given a bravery award for his quick thinking.

"I was just really proud of him, without Beau being there, something really awful could've happened to me," said Ms Austin.

"It was just me and Beau in the house by ourselves so he did really, really well. To use Siri like that is incredible. I didn't even know you could do that on a phone.

"He said he saw it done before on the TV."

Image copyright Welsh Ambulance Service Image caption Beau Austin has been praised for his bravery

Ms Austin said she came around enough to confirm her address to ambulance staff before fainting again.

The control room then talked Beau through how to keep her conscious.

Call handler Ashley Page, said "we are trained to talk to callers through potential emergencies, and it was Beau's knowledge of technology, awareness of his address and staying calm that really made a difference and helped his mum and us.".

"We are so impressed by what he did," said Ms Austin, who made a full recovery.

"We cannot tell you how proud we both are of our amazing little boy."