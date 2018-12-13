Mother and daughter, 8, go missing from Barry
- 13 December 2018
Police are trying to find a mother and her eight-year-old daughter who have gone missing.
Sian Duili, 47, and her daughter Aisha, eight, are believed to have travelled from Barry to the Cumbria area and then Scotland.
The missing pair were last spotted on Tuesday.
South Wales Police said concerns were growing for their welfare, and added Ms Duili had links to the Newcastle and Swindon areas.