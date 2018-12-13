Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Sian Duili, 47, and her daughter Aisha, eight, are believed to have travelled to Cumbria and then Scotland

Police are trying to find a mother and her eight-year-old daughter who have gone missing.

Sian Duili, 47, and her daughter Aisha, eight, are believed to have travelled from Barry to the Cumbria area and then Scotland.

The missing pair were last spotted on Tuesday.

South Wales Police said concerns were growing for their welfare, and added Ms Duili had links to the Newcastle and Swindon areas.