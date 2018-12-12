Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Brian Ward had managed to evade police for five years after disappearing during his trial

A paedophile who had been on the run for five years was discovered hiding behind a false wall in a Cardiff flat.

Brian Ward, 62, was found guilty of gross indecency and indecent assault charges in his absence after disappearing during his trial in 2013.

Officers found him after searching behind a bedroom mirror in a flat linked to him.

Ward, of Pontyclun, was later sentenced to five years in prison in a case heard by Cardiff Crown Court.

He had evaded police since 2013, but police had a tip-off he could be using the property and visited it on 6 December.

While outside, officers heard voices in the flat and when a phone linked to Ward was called, a ring tone was heard inside.

Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: "We've been looking for Brian Ward for some time. He evaded us for far longer than we would have liked."

She said Ward was "clearly angry he'd been caught", saying: "He tried absolutely everything to avoid capture, showing no remorse for his appalling actions years ago."

In November 2013, Ward was found guilty of gross indecency with a child under 16 and four counts of indecent assault on a female.