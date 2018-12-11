Image caption Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones

Stereophonics are planning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic Morfa Stadium gig with a one-off show in Swansea in the summer of 2019.

More than 50,000 fans packed into the old athletics ground on 31 July 1999 as they toured following their second album Performance and Cocktails.

It follows fellow Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers saying they will also play an outdoor gig in Cardiff in 2019.

Stereophonics will play Swansea's Singleton Park on Saturday, 13 July.

The Manics, however, will play their hit album This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours in full at their show at Cardiff Castle on Saturday, 29 June.