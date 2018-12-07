Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Langdon Doidge was the owner of Langdons Hotel in Roath

A man died after swallowing a glass of pipe cleaning fluid that he mistook for Ribena after a night out drinking.

Langdon Doidge, 59, began vomiting blood and called 999 after drinking the beer line cleaner, which he kept in the fridge at his Cardiff Bay flat.

The purple liquid was in a Robinson's squash bottle next to the Ribena, coroner Sarah Richards was told.

Mr Doidge died of multiple organ failure 19 days later. The coroner concluded his death was misadventure.

His son Lewis Doidge told Pontypridd Coroner's Court that his father would often go to the pub after work at 16:00 and stay out late.

He owned Langdon's Hotel close to Cardiff city centre and used the liquid for his hotel bar. It is bright purple so workers can spot it in the pipes.

Mr Doidge brought cleaning products home from work to clean his motorbike, his son said.

"You're meant to keep it in a cool place otherwise the reaction process doesn't work," he told the coroner.

PC Kerry Thomas Young said investigating officers found the bottles in Mr Doidge's fridge when they visited his home after he died.

"There was an opened bottle of Ribena cordial alongside another Robinson's bottle," said the officer.

A glass was also discovered that contained purple residue from his drink.

Welsh Ambulance Service worker Sarah Woods, who took the 999 call from Mr Doidge, said he had complained of vomiting blood.

"He returned home after an evening of drinking and drank the alkaline after mistaking it for a soft drink," coroner Ms Richards said.

"He was admitted to hospital but sustained multi-organ failure and died of his injuries."