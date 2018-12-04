Image copyright Google Image caption Kenneth Samuels picked up the group from Colwyn Bay railway station

A man who had 11 people in his car, including three sitting in the footwells, has been banned from driving for 15 months.

Kenneth Samuels, of Gwenfro, Wrexham, went to Colwyn Bay railway station to pick up his ex-partner on 4 August.

But when he was stopped by police they found four adults and seven children, three of whom were sitting in the footwells of the Ford Focus.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Llandudno Magistrates' Court.

His solicitor David Jones told the court there had been no criticism of his driving.

The court heard Samuels, 52, answered a call from his ex-partner asking for a lift but had no idea how many people were waiting for him.

"Initially it was a Good Samaritan act," Mr Jones said.

"He should have said no but didn't because there were children and they were screaming and hungry.

"It was a foolish decision and he is genuinely remorseful."

'Beggars belief'

Magistrates were told Samuels agreed to take the group as they did not have money to pay for a taxi.

He was spotted by CCTV operators and a police car forced the car to stop.

Prosecutor James Neary said Samuels then drove off before being stopped again.

"Perhaps other road users were not put in danger but the children were," said Mr Neary.

"What was also remarkable was that he chose not to give the children the seatbelts."

Samuels was told he must take an extended test before being allowed to drive again.

Magistrates also imposed a curfew from 18:00 to 06:00 GMT and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £85 surcharge.

Chairman David Davies said: "How you could put young children - as young as three - at such risk beggars belief."