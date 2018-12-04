Image copyright Family photograph Image caption David Cuthbertson lived at the house with the children

A firefighter who battled to save his father-in-law in a fatal house fire which killed six people has been given a bravery award for his efforts.

Stuart Reed, 37, was dispatched to the house of his wife's father David Cuthbertson, 68, in Langammarch Wells, Powys, in October 2017.

Mr Cuthbertson died in the fire with five of his children, aged four to 11.

Mr Reed was given an exceptional achievement award by Mid Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire, which killed Mr Cuthbertson and children Just Raine, 11, Reef Raine, 10, Misty Raine, 9, Patch Raine, six and Gypsy Raine, four, started shortly after midnight on 30 October 2017.

Fire crews from Llanwrtyd Wells were sent to the scene, which three children managed to escape, as temperatures inside the farmhouse reached 1,000C.

The blaze is believed to have started near a log burner.

Image caption The fire gutted the entire building

Mr Reed, who is married to Mr Cuthbertson's daughter Bre, was one of those on the crew, which was praised for its "courage and endeavour" shown on the night.

Steve Amor, watch manager for the crew, said: "It was the most difficult incident they've ever faced.

"That year, there had been a spate of fatal incidents and they had a lot to put up with. It's a nasty job sometimes but the crew are coping. They did all they could and I'm very proud of them."

Neighbour Mary Gilchrist said: "What I find so horrific is that one of those responding was his own son-in-law who is a retained fireman. Can you imagine?

"David's children are all so intelligent and so sweet. He should be very proud of them."

Another of Mr Cuthbertson's son-in-laws, David Price, 26, also works as a retained firefighter at Llanwrtyd Wells.