Carl Sargeant told ministerial driver 'it's my fault'
A Welsh Government minister found hanged days after being sacked, told his driver "I have brought it on myself", an inquest has heard.
Carl Sargeant, 49, was discovered dead at his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, on 7 November last year.
The Labour AM had been accused of behaving inappropriately towards women, which he denied.
The hearing was told ministerial driver Calvin Williams heard Mr Sargeant say: "It's my own fault."
Giving evidence on day four of the inquest, Mr Williams said he was sent to Cardiff Central Station to pick up AMs Mr Sargeant and Lesley Griffiths, before taking them to Welsh Government offices in Cathays Park on 3 November last year.
He said Mr Sargeant appeared "quite chirpy" on the morning he dropped him off at the offices before emerging 15 minutes later looking "very quiet".
Mr Williams said: "I asked him 'is all okay?' He said 'no, I'm gone'."
On 7 November, following Mr Sargeant's death, Mr Williams said he made a note of the conversation he had had with Mr Sargeant four days previously.
His notes said that as Mr Sargeant left the car, he said: "It's OK. It's my own fault. I have brought it on myself."
Carl Sargeant inquest at glance
- Mr Sargeant found hanging after being sacked as a cabinet minister for the Welsh Government
- His dismissal came after allegations that he acted inappropriately towards women - something he strongly denied
- Mr Sargeant left a letter apologising to his family and telling them: "I have failed you."
- Inquest told two "tangible complaints" made against the Labour AM in October 2017
- First Minister Carwyn Jones gave evidence on day three
- Mr Jones says he did not not know Mr Sargeant suffered from depression
- Welsh Labour leader also defended decision not to tell Mr Sargeant who his alleged accusers were.
Mr Williams said that a "day or two" later he was driving the First Minister Carwyn Jones and mentioned the conversation he had with the late Mr Sargeant.
Asked what Mr Jones' response was, Mr Williams said: "He didn't really give one. He was quite quiet and then he said 'do you mind if I share this with others?'"
Within a couple of days, Mr Williams said he was asked to go to the office of senior civil servant Peter Greening with another member of staff, where he handed over the note.
The inquest, which is taking place in Ruthin, also heard that security staff at the Welsh Assembly had been asked to change the access rights to Mr Sargeant's key card hours after he had lost his job.
Craig Stephenson, director of engagement for the National Assembly for Wales, said the first staff heard about Mr Sargeant's dismissal came via social media.
Mr Stephenson also said the late politician did not contact a "support team" which is available for AMs.
- Sargeant inquest witness 'may have lied'
- 'Tangible' complaint made against Sargeant
- Timeline: The death of Carl Sargeant
- Carl Sargeant: Profile of AM's career
Information and advice
If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through BBC Action Line .