Image copyright Met Office Image caption Gusts up to 70mph have been forecast for west Wales

Ferries have been cancelled, rail services disrupted and tourist attractions closed as Storm Diana hits.

Warnings for "very high winds" have been issued for large parts of Wales.

The Met Office has yellow warnings in place from 09:00 GMT and warned of flying debris, power cuts and large waves along coastal areas.

There are also flood alerts issued for Pembrokeshire, between St Dogmaels and Amroth, for Ceredigion, between Borth and Cardigan and for Holyhead.

Separate yellow wind warnings are in place until midnight on Wednesday, and from 03:00 until 15:00 on Thursday.

Fallen trees are causing problems along the A4139 Ferry Lane, Pembroke, and Garnswllt Road, Pontarddulais, Swansea.

There are also speed restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge while the A55 Britannia Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ferries between Fishguard and Rosslare have been cancelled

Power cuts are affecting 29 houses in Haverfordwest, said Western Power Distribution.

Rail users have been warned they face further disruption due to severe weather. Passengers are already faced with a reduced service across the network due to an "unprecedented" number of damaged trains, many of which were caused during the Storm Callum last month.

Trains will run at a reduced speed between Bangor and Holyhead, Swansea and Carmarthen, and from Llanelli to Llandrindod Wells as well as from Carmarthen to Pembroke Dock and Fishguard Harbour.

Additionally, many trains will not stop at Colwyn Bay, Prestatyn and Flint so passengers are advised to check their journeys.

Ferries have been cancelled between Fishguard and Rosslare while services between Holyhead and Dublin are delayed.

In Pembrokeshire, the council said the A477 Cleddau Bridge could be closed to high-sided vehicles from about 11:00 until 15:00 on Wednesday.

Penrhyn Castle, near Bangor, Gwynedd, and Plas Newydd House and Gardens, along the Menai Strait on Anglesey, are both closed due to the severe weather.

On Wednesday, the Met Office said the worst of the weather would affect western coastal areas, while on Thursday there was a "small chance of very strong and disruptive winds" in mid, west and north Wales.

"There is a very small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties," the forecast added.

The public have also been encouraged not to put themselves in danger near coastal areas.