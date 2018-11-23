Image caption Police officers are at the scene

Two people have been arrested by police investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in woodland in Cardiff.

Officers were called to the area near Brookfield Drive, St Mellons, at about 07:15 GMT on Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man have been taken into custody. South Wales Police says other people are being sought.

Detectives believe the 32-year-old victim would have known those who killed him.

Image caption Area known locally as Tesco park and Cathcob woods have been cordoned off

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information has been asked to come forward.