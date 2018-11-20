Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gorseinon bank robbery: Police have been at the scene since 10:00 GMT on Tuesday

Two men brandishing machetes are being hunted after trying to rob a high street bank.

Armed officers, police dogs and helicopter responded to the armed robbery on High Street in Gorseinon, Swansea, at 10:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Witnesses have reported that the robbers "came through the ceiling" and held a member of staff by the throat.

South Wales Police said nobody was hurt during the incident.

Corey Osmond said his girlfriend Megan was in the bank when it was robbed. She runs a salon opposite the bank and was in the branch to get change.

"They came through the ceiling with machetes with leopard print gear on and with tights on their heads, demanding money," he told BBC Wales.

"They had a girl from Lloyds by the throat. After robbing the bank they used a car to drive off."

Ashley Smith, who owns Custom Vapers next door, said a woman who worked at the bank ran into his shop.

"She was shaken up and asked to use phone to call the police as there has been a robbery.

"She said that two guys had tights on their heads and machetes.

"They tried to snatch her ID card - which didn't work as she was only that branch for one day as she worked elsewhere.

"It's a massive shock that something like this has happened - Gorseinon isn't the kind of place you would think that an armed bank robbery would take place - and in broad daylight."

A police spokesperson said: "Two men dressed in blue overalls with their faces covered reportedly entered the building brandishing weapons shortly after 10:00.

"Armed police were deployed alongside divisional officers, the dog unit and the police helicopter, however the suspects had fled the scene prior to police arrival."

Skip Twitter post by @penyrheol2 Penyrheol primary on lockdown following incident in Gorseinon. All children are fine. Serving lunch as normal. Please collect your children at normal time — Penyrheol Primary (@penyrheol2) November 20, 2018 Report

The nearby Penyrheol primary school has been on "lockdown" following the incident, it announced in a tweet.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.