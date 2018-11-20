Image caption Passengers were evacuated when a train was stranded at Penrhiwceiber during Storm Callum

More than a quarter of trains in Wales are currently out of service, rail bosses have admitted in a newspaper advert apologising to passengers.

Transport for Wales (TfW) and Network Rail took out the full page ads in several Welsh newspapers on Tuesday.

They said 36 out of Wales' 127 trains are currently under repair - which has caused several delays and cancellations in recent weeks.

Both TfW and Network Rail admitted that passengers "deserve better".

TfW commercial manager Colin Lea told BBC Radio Wales: "We knew the autumn would be difficult, especially with an old fleet but we didn't expect it to be this bad."

Officials said the problem had been caused by a combination of old trains as well as bad weather - with a number of trains damaged during Storm Callum in October.

Passengers were evacuated from one train which was stranded by flooding on the line at Penrhiwceiber, near Mountain Ash.

Image caption Transport for Wales and Network Rail apologised in the newspaper adverts

The full page newspaper adverts were signed by TfW chief operating officer Rick Davey and Network Rail chief operating officer Alison Thompson.

It said: "We're sorry that over recent weeks too many trains have been cancelled, delayed, or have arrived with fewer carriages than normal.

"We know that overcrowding and uncertainty are big challenges for people, and we want to apologise that you have haven't received the service you deserve and expect."

Officials said the problem of "slippery rails", which causes trains to slide and damage their wheels, has particularly affected the 150 Class trains.

The apology comes just weeks after TfW took over the running of the Wales and Border franchise from Arriva Trains Wales.

In an interview with Good Morning Wales, Mr Lea said he did not want to "point the finger at Arriva" but admitted the firm had inherited a "very old fleet".

He added: "We are investing in new trains but they take a bit of time to get built."