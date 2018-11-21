Image caption Dirty Vegan will air on BBC One Wales early next year

Dirty Sanchez star Matt Pritchard is to front the BBC's first vegan cookery show.

The trained chef, who hit the headlines in 2015 for urinating on Hollywood star Dolph Lundgren's feet during a naked plane rampage, has recorded four Dirty Vegan shows for the broadcaster.

One episode involves Pritchard baking cakes with the Women's Institute.

"It differs a lot from Dirty Sanchez as you can imagine," the 45-year-old from Cardiff said.

"It was quite weird being in front of a camera. I had lost a bit of confidence.

"But as soon as you get in front of the camera again you slip back into it.

"It was nice getting in front of a lens and not having to put myself in some life-threatening situation."

Image copyright PA Image caption Matt Pritchard said it was nice to be in front of a lens not putting himself in a life-threatening situation

Pritchard added: "From what I have seen on social media, a lot of people like the fact that I have changed from this head-banging lunatic to this health and fitness freak.

"But the beast is still there. He just needs to be released. But I try and keep that beast away from temptation."

Pritchard, who runs a tattoo parlour and barber shop in the Welsh capital, insisted after his drink and drug-fuelled jet antics that 61-year-old Rocky IV star Lundgren had accepted his apology.

"I'm hoping Dolph Lundgren will have one of my vegan sausages," he said.

"A lot of people in the Women's Institute liked my vegan cakes. I was a bit taken aback."

The extreme athlete has made four episodes with One Tribe TV. It was premiered on Monday night at Cardiff's Tramshed venue.

Image copyright PA Image caption The presenter first found fame on MTV's Dirty Sanchez stunt show

"If someone had told me 20 years ago I would have had a TV show like Dirty Sanchez I would have said, 'Yeah, whatever,'" Pritchard said.

"If someone had told me I would have had a vegan cookery show I would have laughed all the way to my grave. But life takes you in strange directions.

"There are plans to take it to network and it will be on the iPlayer.

"We have got to see how well this one does and if the public like it then fingers crossed we'll do more."

There will be an accompanying book to go with the series, but he would not be drawn on rumours he is thinking of opening a restaurant.

"One step at a time," he said.

Dirty Vegan will air on BBC One Wales in January 2019.