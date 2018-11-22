Image copyright Mark Kostich/Getty Images

Wales will become the first UK nation to introduce a new single waiting time target for cancer patients.

It is an effort to speed up diagnosis and improve poor survival rates for the 17,000 patients who get it every year.

The clock will start on cancer treatment for all patients as soon as it is suspected, not just those with clear symptoms.

The two-month target from next June is expected to eventually replace the two-track system.

There are concerns that the current cancer targets do not reflect long delays some patients face waiting for diagnosis or treatment.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the change - making Wales the first UK nation to move towards a single cancer waiting time - was the "right thing to do".

He recognised that existing targets had not been met often enough but said 92% of cancer patients were being treated within target times.

What happens at the moment and why is it changing?

There are currently urgent and non-urgent routes to getting treatment

If you are urgent - and the signs of cancer are obvious - you're referred by your GP to hospital and your treatment is supposed to start within 62 days

But if you symptoms are more unclear, vague or there is a suspicion it could be cancer - you might face months of being sent around different parts of the health service before cancer is diagnosed.

Only when that happens does the clock start - and then you're on a non-urgent 31 day route. It might seem faster but you've been already waiting.

So, treating all suspected cancers at the same - and all getting a 62-day treatment target from the point it is suspected - will aim to see more of these "non-urgent" patients faster too, and enable more to survive.

Not only that, but because the non-urgent pathway does not measure how long people have been bouncing around the NHS system before a decision is taken to start treatment, the experts argue it's impossible to find out where the real delays are.

Mr Gething said health boards would "shadow report" the new target alongside the existing ones.

He said: "Through dual reporting of the single cancer pathway, Wales will be the first UK nation to move towards a single waiting time measure for cancer.

"It is reflective of our aspiration to support early diagnosis of cancer and ensure fast and effective treatment for all patients."

What the experts say

Prof Tom Crosby said it was important to diagnose as soon as possible

Doctors say there are "considerable challenges" with rising demand, while they aim for earlier diagnosis to push Wales up the league tables for cancer survival in Europe.

Prof Tom Crosby, medical director of the Wales Cancer Network, said he believed the single cancer pathway was ambitious but the aim was to improve patient chances as well as their experience and also be a "platform" for improving access to diagnostic screenings and tests, which would be coming under increasing pressure.

"This has the potential to transform our diagnostic cancer services in Wales and I believe Wales would be leading the way in this regard," he said.

"Scotland are very interested in what we're doing, England are looking at something a little more modest, focusing just on the diagnostic part of the journey. But we think access to treatment after the patient has had the diagnosis is also a really important thing to do."

Image caption Peter Hall was sent to the rapid diagnosis centre in Neath Port Talbot

Catching cancer early - rapid diagnosis centres

Speeding up the process of diagnosing patients - including all the scans they need at a one-stop shop - has been the subject of a pilot in two hospitals over the last year.

At Royal Glamorgan, 259 patients with vague symptoms of cancer were referred by their GPs and given the full range of tests at one time. Altogether 10% were found to have cancer.

At Neath Port Talbot hospital, 45 patients were found to have cancer out of 385 seen. Around half were not diagnosed but were found to have nothing sinister and 40% were found to have a significant issue but nothing cancerous.

Peter Hall, 77, a retired construction worker from Swansea, was given a CT scan. He got results a few hours later and told he was clear of cancer although he had a lung infection.

"It answered a lot of questions, everything was spot on," he said. "It would be good if it could be increased for more patients, it's a marvellous idea."