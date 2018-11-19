Lembit Opik considers president of Estonia race
Former MP turned media celebrity Lembit Opik says he is constantly asked to consider running to become the president of Estonia.
The ex-Welsh Lib-Dem said he has considered contesting the post when it next comes up for election.
The former I'm A Celebrity - Get Me Out Of Here TV contestant was speaking after visiting the Estonia capital Tallinn.
Estonia was home to his grandfather, the astronomer Ernst Julius Opik.
- Lembit Opik to have surgery on 'wonky' face years after accident
- Cheeky Girl's 'love' for MP Opik
- Cheeky Girl cautioned for shoplifting in Cheshire
Mr Opik said he had been asked to consider being either a member of the Estonian parliament, or to consider running as president.
"One position is just to be a member of parliament, which I would not mind doing," the 53-year-old said.
"There are 101 MPs and they do work in coalition, so it is not very partisan.
"The other position is president of Estonia. It is more than just a non-executive role - I could make quite a big splash.
"I have not got a campaign plan but I have said I would be interested. It's not an appointed job, I would have to stand for it."
The former Montgomeryshire MP said if he had support in Estonia - he would consider standing.
"If it is a viable option I will say: 'Here I am, you can decide between me and the other candidates'.
"I am seriously interested in doing it, if it looks like Estonia feels like I have got something to contribute.
"I would still have to win. And I could easily lose. But I am used to that."
He lost his seat to Conservative Glyn Davies in the 2010 election and was the second contestant voted off I'm A Celebrity - Get Me Out Of Here in the same year.
The life and times of Lembit Opik
- On April 13, 1998, he nearly died in a paragliding accident on a Montgomeryshire mountain. He shattered his knees, four ribs, his sternum and jaw. His back was broken in 12 places and he lost six teeth
- He nearly married weather presenter Sian Lloyd but she ended the relationship in October 2006
- The politician went on to date Cheeky Girl Gabriela Irimia after meeting on Channel 5's All Star Talent Show. They became engaged but split in 2008.
- In June 2010 he made his debut as a comedian at London's Backstage Comedy Club. One onlooker dubbed it "not fantastic, but not completely awful"
- He is chairman of the Space Kingdom of Asgardia. That is a micro-nation formed by a group who launched a satellite called Asgardia-1 into orbit