Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has spoken out about being the victim of a hate crime after he was assaulted in Cardiff on a night out.

The 44-year-old, who came out as gay in 2009, appeared bruised in a Twitter video where he thanked police for their help on Friday.

Officers dealt with a 16-year-old boy by way of restorative justice following a request by Thomas.

The former centre said he felt this was the best way for his attacker to learn.

Thomas, from Bridgend, spoke emotionally in the video to say he had been targeted because of his sexuality - but he thanked the people of Cardiff who helped him.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thomas scored 41 tries and made three Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions

"I was the victim in my home city of a hate crime for my sexuality," he said.

"There are an awful lot of people out there who want to hurt us, but unfortunately for them there is a lot more who want to help us heal so this I hope will be a positive message."

Thomas, who won 100 caps for Wales and captained the national side and the British and Irish Lions, said he had hidden the fact he was gay for years before coming out in 2009.

A hate crime is any crime motivated by hostility on the grounds of race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity.

Sorry it happened mate but there are thousands who support you

Love that you concentrate on the positive s

Keep being a role model

Top guy — Neville Southall (@NevilleSouthall) November 18, 2018 Report

His video was met with hundreds of messages from people supporting him.

Former Wales goalkeeper Neville Southall tweeted: "Sorry it happened mate but there are thousands who support you. Love that you concentrate on the positives.

"Keep being a role model. Top guy."

So sorry to hear this Gareth.... but yes you are right .. there are a lot more that support than hate .. much love x — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) November 18, 2018

Olympic 400m medallist Katharine Merry wrote: "So sorry to hear this Gareth.... but yes you are right .. there are a lot more that support than hate .. much love x"

And BBC sports presenter Gabby Logan tweeted: "Loads of love big man xx."

South Wales Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy was dealt with by way of restorative justice following the incident in The Hayes in Cardiff city centre at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.

"Restorative justice was at the request of Mr Thomas and accepted by the teenager who admitted assault and was apologetic for his actions," it said in a statement.

"Restorative justice is about putting victim needs at the centre of the criminal justice system, finding positive solutions to crime and encouraging young people to be accountable for the consequences of their actions."

It added: "Hate crime has no place in society and has always been a priority for South Wales Police."