Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The parade started on Princess Street before finishing half way down The Kingsway

A Christmas parade attended by thousands has been branded a "shambles" for having just three floats.

Swansea's annual festive event, which took place on Sunday, promised "dynamic dance-troupes" as well as "spectacular shows and stages".

But roadworks in the city centre saw the parade scaled down, leading to a barrage of criticism on social media.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart apologised on Facebook and said the parade was not "good enough".

Some parents voiced their anger online, saying the event was "a load of rubbish" and claiming there was nothing for young children apart from "a loud music float with Santa on".

The annual lights-switch on usually features carnival floats as well as a procession of performers and characters in fancy dress - with last year's parade drawing a crowd of 30,000.

However, this year's route had to be altered because of major roadworks and building work in Swansea - meaning there were fewer floats and performers.

Skip Twitter post by @SoffiVictoriaC Not sure who organised Swansea's Christmas parade this year but they definitely some help — Soffi Constable (@SoffiVictoriaC) November 18, 2018 Report

In a Facebook post, council leader Mr Stewart said this year's event was "always going to be more challenging", but admitted the main event was not "good enough".

He added: "I have been clear since the disappointment of two years ago that we would deliver a traditional Christmas event with Disney style elements.

"Last year the parade was well received and I expected that we would deliver the same experience this year. It hasn't happened."

Swansea Council has been contacted for comment.

You may also like: