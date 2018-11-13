Image copyright Welsh Mountain Zoo Image caption Open wide: The procedure took three hours to set up and a further two hours to complete

A daring dentist was called in to help treat a tiger with toothache.

Budi the Sumatran tiger was "gently sedated" so Dr Peter Kertesz, who also treats humans, could work on the big cat's snapped tooth.

The London-based expert travelled to the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, to perform a five-hour root canal treatment.

The zoo called in Dr Kertesz when staff spotted Budi showing signs of discomfort.

Zoo director Nick Jackson said: "We naturally become aware of their personality traits and habits and could see that Budi was in some pain.

"We've worked with Dr Kertesz for many years and knew he was in the best hands."

Image copyright Welsh Mountain Zoo Image caption Dr Kertesz looks into Budi's mouth

