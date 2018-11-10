Image copyright Office Barbershop Image caption Liam O'Brien (left) had 23 players and coaches including Rob Simmons (second left) and Michael Hooper (right) in his shop over two days

A chance encounter has led to a barber's in Cardiff being packed with Australian rugby players looking for a trim ahead of their clash with Wales.

Liam O'Brien bumped into prop Sekope Kepu in Cardiff in 2017 and was invited to the team hotel to cut his hair.

He clearly impressed because fast forward to this week and Mr O'Brien, 24, from the city's Office Barbershop, had 23 players and coaches in his shop.

"It was wicked - as a rugby fan, it was amazing," he said.

Wales face Australia at Cardiff's Principality Stadium at 17:20 GMT with Warren Gatland's side hoping to secure a first win in 14 matches against the Wallabies.

Image copyright Office Barbershop Image caption Israel Folau and Sekope Kepu were two of the players getting a trim

Mr O'Brien had to stagger the players and coaches across two days on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I was asking them about the game and having a bit of banter, it was really good. They obviously stand out a bit, but the other customers loved it."

Despite the friendliness and generosity of the players - who gave Mr O'Brien and his two colleagues tickets to the match - the barber is unswerving in his loyalty to his home country.

"I think it will be 35-30 to Wales. Hopefully," he said.

Image copyright Office Barbershop Image caption Barber Liam O'Brien said he would still be supporting Wales despite cutting the entire Australian team's hair, including winger Sefa Naivalu