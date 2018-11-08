Image caption The man was declared dead at the scene

A man has died after being hit by a falling tree in Gwynedd.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Glyn Artro, Llanbedr, at around 15:15 GMT on Thursday afternoon.

An air ambulance and two road ambulances from the Welsh Ambulance Service were sent, along with a fire crew from Harlech and a first responder.

However, the man was declared dead at the scene.