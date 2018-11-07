Image copyright Natural Resources Wales Image caption There is one flood warning and 13 flood alerts in place

A flood warning is in place after heavy rain fell overnight and is predicted to continue on Wednesday and Friday.

Natural Resources Wales issued the warning - meaning flooding is expected - for the River Solva in Solva, Pembrokeshire, from 04:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Another 13 'flooding possible' alerts are in place for parts of mid and south-west Wales, according to NRW.

It comes weeks after the fatal Storm Callum devastated the area.

The Met Office had issued two severe weather warnings on Tuesday, warning of disruption for south Wales on Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's yellow warning is for heavy rain and is in force from 00:15 until 12:00, with the Met Office predicting between 15mm and 60mm of rain.

The Met Office yellow warning for Friday is for both heavy rain and strong winds and runs from 09:00 until 21:00.

It says both warnings would mean an impact on travel times and the possibility of some flooding.

"Some intense bursts of rain, as well as autumn leaf fall blocking drains, increases the likelihood of impacts," the Met Office had said.

Flooding of "a few" homes and businesses is likely with spray and surface water causing road and rail delays.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Wednesday's warning is for heavy rain

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Friday's warning of heavy rain and strong winds covers a slightly smaller area.

The warning through Friday is for another band of heavy rain moving eastwards during the day.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 50mph are possible inland, and perhaps 60mph around some coasts.

The Met Office says coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

Yellow is the lowest of three categories of Met Office warnings which also include amber and red.

Amber and yellow are based on the likelihood and possible impacts while red means dangerous weather is expected.