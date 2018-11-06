Image copyright Google Image caption The driver of a Honda Civic died at the scene

A man has died in a crash between a car and a lorry in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the collision, which happened at about 11:45 GMT on Tuesday.

The driver of the Honda Civic died at the scene on the A477, just after the Red Roses turnoff heading in the direction of St Clears.

Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and "our thoughts are with them at this time".