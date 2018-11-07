Image copyright Meshroom Image caption Designs for the new Cardiff bus station were revealed earlier this year

Plans for a new bus station, 22-storey apartment block, offices and shop units in Cardiff are set to be approved.

The 14-stand bus station would be built on the former Marland House car park next to the old bus station.

A total of 305 flats would be built in a giant tower at Wood Street, and a nine-storey block in Marland Street, with an office block at Saunders Road.

Planning officers have recommended the plans for approval at a meeting on Wednesday.

However, the bus station plans have attracted some objections with fears it would be too small and add to pollution and congestion, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Proposals also include a 249-space private car park, mainly for the new BBC Cymru Wales headquarters being built next door.

Outline plans for the bus station have been agreed by councillors in the past.

This is the first time the other developments have been brought together by Rightacres Property Company, which is seeking full planning permission.

But Cardiff Civic Society said it envisaged a "chaotic situation" inside the interchange at peak periods due to an "unrealistic two-minute turnaround" of buses arriving and leaving.

Image copyright Rightacres Image caption An artist's impression of the 22-storey apartment block

Council officers have said the bus stands will accommodate seven buses per hour during peak times, with other services using existing on-street stops.

And they said pollution from the interchange could be reduced if cleaner hybrid or electric vehicles were used.

The development is a partnership between Cardiff council, the Welsh Government, Rightacres and Network Rail.

The bus station will be operated by the government's transport body, Transport for Wales.

If planning permission is granted, the developer would be asked to provide £1.7m towards public works on the wider Central Quay area, £50,000 towards bicycle hire facilities and £10,000 towards air quality monitoring.

Meanwhile, the planning report said Network Rail had "long term aspirations" to upgrade Central Station.