The Met Office has issued two severe weather warnings likely to affect southern Wales on Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's yellow warning is for heavy rain and is in force from 00:15 GMT until 12:00.

The Met Office yellow warning for Friday is for both heavy rain and strong winds and runs from 09:00 until 21:00.

It says both warnings would mean an impact on travel times and the possibility of some flooding.

On Wednesday, 15-25 mm of rain is expected widely with totals of 40-60 mm over some hills.

"Some intense bursts of rain, as well as autumn leaf fall blocking drains, increases the likelihood of impacts," says the Met Office.

Flooding of "a few" homes and businesses is likely with spray and surface water causing road and rail delays.

The warning through Friday is for another band of heavy rain moving eastwards during the day.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 50 mph are possible inland, and perhaps 60 mph around some coasts.

The Met Office says coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

Yellow is the lowest of three categories of Met Office warnings which also include amber and red.

Amber and yellow are based on the likelihood and possible impacts while red means dangerous weather is expected.