An automobile and industrial plant facing closure amid "uncertainty surrounding Brexit" will affect 220 jobs in Wales.

Schaeffler has started a 45-day consultation on the closure of two UK plants in Llanelli and Plymouth.

It has proposed to relocate production to plants outside the UK.

Greig Littlefair, managing director of Schaeffler UK, said the firm wants "transparent and fair discussions with the employees affected".

It is anticipated that the UK reorganisation will take up to two years to implement.

Schaeffler employs more than 1,000 people at five facilities in the UK, but has chosen not to close its largest plant in Sheffield.

Juergen Ziegler, regional CEO Europe at Schaeffler, said: "Brexit is clearly not the single decisive factor behind our decision-making for the UK market, but the need to plan for various complex scenarios has brought forward the timing.

"However, we remain committed to keeping certain activities in the UK, a country that will continue to be important to us."

The closures are part of the firm's "Agenda 4 plus One" reorganisation plan examining strategic and economic competitiveness and the long-term sustainability of facilities.