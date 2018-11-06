Image caption A new building could be constructed at Ysgol y Garnedd

A £12.7m plan to tackle overcrowding in Bangor primary schools is set to be given the go-ahead.

A review found Ysgol y Garnedd and Ysgol y Faenol schools were oversubscribed, with one governor saying pupils were packed into classes "like sardines".

Plans to increase their capacity would see Ysgol Babanod Coedmawr and Ysgol Glanadda close on 31 August 2020.

Gwynedd council's cabinet is recommended to approve the plans.

These would see a brand new school for Ysgol y Garnedd built, increasing its capacity to 420, with all pupils from the two closed schools offered places there.

A report before cabinet on Tuesday lists aims including addressing overcrowding, ensuring class sizes are appropriate and there are no more than 20 children of different ages in each class.

The cabinet will also consider objections before making a decision, including concerns over traffic, pupils crossing busy roads and Welsh language-educated pupils being forced to attend a local English-medium school if Ysgol Glanadda closes.

Cabinet member for education, Gareth Thomas, said the plan would ensure children are educated in "a learning environment fit for the 21st Century".