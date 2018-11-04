Thieves blow up Deganwy Co-op shop cash machine
- 4 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Thieves have blown up a cash machine causing "considerable damage".
The intruders removed the back of the machine inside a Co-operative store at Deganwy near Llandudno, Conwy county.
North Wales Police was alerted by a member of the public to "sounds of an explosion" just before 04:10 GMT on Sunday.
It is not yet known whether any cash has been stolen or what was used to cause the explosion, but the back of the machine was taken.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.