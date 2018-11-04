Thieves have blown up a cash machine causing "considerable damage".

The intruders removed the back of the machine inside a Co-operative store at Deganwy near Llandudno, Conwy county.

North Wales Police was alerted by a member of the public to "sounds of an explosion" just before 04:10 GMT on Sunday.

It is not yet known whether any cash has been stolen or what was used to cause the explosion, but the back of the machine was taken.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.