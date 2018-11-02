Woman, 87, dies after being hit by car in Buckley
- 2 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 87-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Flintshire.
The pedestrian was hit by a Vauxhall Astra outside the Mai Kong takeaway on Chester Road, Buckley, just after 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.
She was airlifted to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, but died on Thursday evening. Police said the woman's next of kin had been told.
North Wales Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or had dash cam footage, to contact them.