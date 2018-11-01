Man arrested over serious assault in Pembroke
- 1 November 2018
A man has been arrested after another man was left in a critical condition following a serious assault in Pembrokeshire.
The 51-year-old victim was attacked in Pembroke at about 01:00 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
He was found unconscious with serious head injuries in Olivers View, shortly after leaving the Watermans Arms pub in Northgate Street.
A man, 29, held on suspicion of assault has been released on bail.