A man has been arrested after another man was left in a critical condition following a serious assault in Pembrokeshire.

The 51-year-old victim was attacked in Pembroke at about 01:00 GMT on Wednesday, police said.

He was found unconscious with serious head injuries in Olivers View, shortly after leaving the Watermans Arms pub in Northgate Street.

A man, 29, held on suspicion of assault has been released on bail.