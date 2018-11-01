Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Hazel Bradley was a talented musician and enjoyed swimming

A 13-year-old died when she sleepwalked into her bedroom wardrobe and accidentally hanged herself, an inquest in Newport has heard.

Hazel Georgina Bradley, 13, had a history of sleepwalking at her home in Caerphilly, her parents told police.

She had gone to bed as normal on 23 May this year but was found dead the next morning, dressed in her school uniform.

Senior Coroner Wendy James recorded a conclusion of accidental death at Gwent Coroner's Court.

Rebecca Bradley said she hugged and kissed her daughter goodnight after a "lovely chat" but her father Graham Bradley found her the next morning.

Mrs Bradley said Hazel had "issues with her wardrobe" because of a childhood obsession with the film Monsters, Inc.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Hzael's mother said her daughter had "so much to live for"

"She always had to have the door shut," she said in a statement.

"Hazel had issues with wardrobes, so I am convinced she was sleepwalking... She had so much to live for."

The hearing was told Hazel had a "vivid imagination" and was academically bright, a talented musician and enjoyed swimming.

Shortly before her death, Mrs Bradley found Hazel sleepwalking in the kitchen dressed in her school uniform.

Police said there were no signs of disturbance or anything suspicious.

Ms James said: "Hazel left no note nor had she communicated any such intention to her parents.

"Hazel had a history of sleepwalking and based on the evidence I cannot be certain of her intentions, and I cannot rule out the possibility that death arose as a result of a tragic accident."

After her death, friends and family raised more than £2,500 for a children's charity.

In a funeral notice issued in June, Hazel's parents said: "Taken from us far to soon... Hazel touched many people from all walks of life."