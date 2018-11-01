Image copyright Google Image caption The Flint factory was owned by ready meals firm Creative Foods until 2014

The closure of a food factory with the loss of 68 jobs is a "bitter blow" for staff and the wider community, Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn says.

Country Style Foods' factory, in Flint, Flintshire, shut for the final time on Wednesday.

The Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union said the closure had come as a "shock" although it had been supporting members during a 30-day consultation.

The company said no one was available for comment.

Ms Blythyn said: "Going forward, I will be working with stakeholders to ensure that those affected are given the support they need during this difficult time."

The company, which bakes breads and pastries, has several production sites in England and one Lommel, Belgium, according to its website.

The Flint factory was owned by ready meals firm Creative Foods which sold the site in 2014.