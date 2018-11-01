Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit by the car outside the Mai Kong takeaway restaurant

An 87-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Flintshire.

North Wales Police said she was knocked down outside the Mai Kong takeaway on Chester Road, Buckley, shortly after 17:30 GMT on Wednesday. The road was closed until 20:30.

The woman was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries after being hit by a Vauxhall Astra.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.