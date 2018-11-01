Image copyright Neil Wilson Image caption Missing link: The sea wall and path was washed away in 2014

A crowdfunding campaign is being considered by a council to pay for repairs to a section of coastal path washed away in a storm four years ago.

Swansea council need to find £100,000 to replace the route, popular with walkers, near Llanmadoc in north Gower.

Plans for a bridge on Cwm Ivy path have been drawn up and the council is now looking for ways to fund it.

Chris Dale, council countryside access leader, said crowdfunding discussions were under way.

The damage affected the sea defences but it gave Natural Resources Wales and the National Trust, which owns the land, the opportunity to turn the area into a salt marsh which floods on the tides.

At the same time it was suggested the path might not be restored, prompting an outcry from locals and walking groups.

The council has since accepted access should be restored but Mr Dale said it faced competing financial pressures with education and social services taking "priority" so it was considering using crowdfunding.

In 2016, Wrexham council used crowdfunding to raise £12,000 to preserve ceremonial standards for war veterans' groups.