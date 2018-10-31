Image copyright Welshbabe/Geograph Image caption It costs 75p to cross the Cleddau Bridge in a car

Tolls on a bridge which costs as little as 35p to cross are to be scrapped.

Pembrokeshire County Council and the Welsh Government have agreed in principle to stop charges on Cleddau Bridge as of April.

Costs currently range from 35p for horses and motorbikes to £1.50 for vehicles weighing more than two tonnes and coaches with more than 15 seats.

Attempts will be made to redeploy staff facing redundancy within the council, the authority said.

The bridge, which opened to traffic in 1975, links Pembroke Dock to Burton Ferry and the rest of Pembrokeshire on the opposite side of the river.

Cabinet member for economic development, Paul Miller, said: "Abolishing the tolls has been a priority both for me and this administration since taking office and I'm pleased we are continuing to deliver on our commitments to the people of Pembrokeshire."

Bridge maintenance staff are not affected by the changes, but between 25 and 30 posts face being axed.

A council spokesman said: "We will make every effort to redeploy any staff facing redundancy as a result of the tolls being abolished.

"This will, however, be subject to an alternative suitable and available role being available elsewhere within the authority."

Those affected by this are due to be given an updated on the situation on Wednesday afternoon.