Police investigate sudden death in Cardiff car park
- 31 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating the sudden death of a 38-year-old woman who was found outside a multi-storey car park in Cardiff.
The woman was found by the Knox Road car park in the early hours on Wednesday morning.
She was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where she later died.
Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and her next of kin and the coroner have been informed.