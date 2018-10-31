Image copyright Mick Lobb/Geograph Image caption She died at the University Hospital of Wales

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 38-year-old woman who was found outside a multi-storey car park in Cardiff.

The woman was found by the Knox Road car park in the early hours on Wednesday morning.

She was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where she later died.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and her next of kin and the coroner have been informed.