Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption Darcy-May Elm's family called her "an adorable, beautiful daughter and granddaughter"

A four-year-old girl who was killed in a two-car crash was "loveable and wonderful", her family have said.

Darcy-May Elm, from Swanage in Dorset, died in the crash on the A40, west of Carmarthen on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police shut the road for seven hours to investigate the crash, which involved a blue Nissan Micra and a black Skoda Fabia.

In a statement, the family said: "We are totally heartbroken by the loss of our Darcy-May."

They added: "She was an adorable, beautiful daughter and granddaughter.

"Darcy-May was a cheeky, loveable and wonderful little girl, taken from us all far too soon.

"Darcy-May will be missed dearly by us all."

Both of Darcy-May's parents are still in hospital after the crash, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

No arrests have been made and a police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

An online fundraising campaign to help with funeral costs has topped £12,000 within two days.