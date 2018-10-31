Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman died at Morriston hospital six days after being injured

A woman who died after suffering severe burns at a chip shop in Carmarthenshire has been named.

Mavis Bran, 69, died on Monday at Morriston Hospital in Swansea - six days after sustaining her injuries at the premises in Hermon, about seven miles north of Carmarthen.

Police said it happened at about 13:30 BST on 23 October.

A 70-year-old man has been arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police and bailed while investigations continue.