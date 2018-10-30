Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Steve Baxter was arrested on Saturday

A second man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in west Wales last month.

Steve Baxter, 52, has been charged with the murder of Simon Clark whose body was found at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine on 28 September.

Baxter was arrested on Saturday between Marros Sands and Pendine in Carmarthenshire.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday.

Four people have previously been charged in connection with Mr Clarke's death.

Jeffrey Stephen Ward, 40, has been charged with murder, while Kirston Macklin and Linda Mary Rowley, both 52, and Julie Louise Harris, 46, have been charged with assisting an offender.