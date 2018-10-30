Image caption The Tawel Fan ward of Glan Clwyd Hospital was closed after concerns were raised in December 2013

Families of patients treated at a now closed dementia ward in Denbighshire have reiterated calls for a government inquiry into conditions.

It comes after a report in May stated there were failings at Tawel Fan ward at Glan Clwyd Hospital, although there were no signs of institutional abuse.

Relatives called for a new inquiry in a meeting with Health Secretary Vaughan Gething in Llandudno Junction.

The Welsh Government said Tuesday's meeting was private for the families.

The ward was closed in 2013 after allegations were made patients were being mistreated, with initial inquiries finding patients were being "kept like animals in a zoo".

However, the report by the Health and Social Care Advisory Service (Hascas) earlier this year found there was no evidence of institutional abuse.

The families of patients who were treated on the ward met Mr Gething for the first time since the report was released in May, and repeated their anger over the Hascas report, which they claim was "flawed and misguided" .