Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Schools will be able to help children who have suffered so-called adverse childhood experiences

Police will tell a child's school about domestic violence incidents at their family home, under a new pilot scheme.

Councils and schools will be informed before classes start the next day, so they can help and support the child.

Gwent Police is trialling the scheme, first set up in 2011 by a primary school head teacher in Cornwall.

Catrina, who grew up in a violent house with a drug-addicted father, said: "If the school had known, if anyone had known, something could have been done."

Operation Encompass aims to provide support to children who have been exposed to adverse childhood experiences - also known as ACEs.

These include sexual abuse, domestic violence or drug and alcohol abuse.

If a child experiences any of these, they are at much greater risk of of repeating the cycle in adulthood and are more likely to develop serious physical and mental illness.

Image caption Catrina's abusive upbringing has had a long-lasting effect on her

'Horrific relationships were normal to me'

Catrina's childhood experiences have left their mark.

Her family home in Bridgend was a place of fear - her father was addicted to drugs and violence was part of everyday life.

Now in her 30s, she has experienced two abusive relationships, her children have been taken into care and she has tried to kill herself.

"I still think about it every day. I blame what I went through and nobody knowing on the reason I didn't finish school," she said.

"It does shape you, it shaped me. It made me the person I was to the point that now I'm trying to change.

"It meant that I went into similar relationships myself, some were even more horrific than those I'd experienced as a child... I put my children in that situation... because it was normal.

"I didn't have anyone saying to me... 'that's not normal, that's not how life should be'."

Image caption Supt Mike Richards said the scheme means schools do not have to wait weeks to learn about problems at home for pupils

Supt Mike Richards, Gwent Police's lead on ACEs, said: "If a child comes into school withdrawn, tired, because he or she has been listening to mum and dad fighting and arguing, the school hasn't know that and with this scheme, the school knows it very quickly, they know it the next morning and they can put the appropriate support into place."

Previously, the school might not be aware of an issue for several weeks until social services were involved.

Dyfed-Powys Police was first Welsh force to go live with Operation Encompass in December and Gwent aims to have the scheme in place in all five council areas it covers in 2019.

Huw Lloyd, head teacher at Ebbw Fawr Learning Community in Ebbw Vale, said getting this information will allow schools to "throw our full weight behind that child, to make sure things go well for that child during the day and we can look after that child in the future".

Adverse Childhood Experiences