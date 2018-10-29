Rhondda Cynon Taf motorcyclist killed in Bedwas crash named
- 29 October 2018
A motorcyclist who died following a crash with a car has been named.
Jason Davey was injured near Bedwas House Industrial Estate in Caerphilly county at about 06:00 BST on 23 October.
The 50-year-old, from Rhondda Cynon Taf, was taken to hospital for treatment but died on Saturday.
His family are being supported by officers. Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them.