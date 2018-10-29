Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Kevin Thomas was described as being "infatuated" with the woman

A primary school head teacher who groped a woman after presenting her with some underwear in his office has been sentenced to a community order.

Kevin Thomas, 46, head at Glan-yr-Afon primary in Llanrumney, Cardiff, became "infatuated" with the woman before attacking her at the school.

The woman said in a victim impact statement that she had "a real fear of being left alone with him".

Thomas was found guilty of one count of sexual assault at Newport Crown Court.

Thomas, from Fairwater, Cardiff, who was married, gave the woman the knickers after calling her into his primary school office and telling her: "They will look lovely on you."

He also sent several suggestive emails and told the woman he dreamt about her wearing the underwear.

Byron Broadstock, defending, said that Thomas was the "architect of the misfortune that has befallen him".

Judge Thomas Crowther, sentencing at Newport Crown Court, said: "You were a powerful man. You thought you could do anything and get away with it.

"You behaved just as badly as the high profile examples we have heard about recently."

Thomas was cleared of one count of sexual assault but found guilty of another.

He will undertake 200 hours of unpaid work and has also been put under a restraining order against the woman.

Thomas was suspended from the school for 19 months on full pay after the allegations were made in March 2017.