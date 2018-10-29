Woman found dead at Southerndown cliffs

Image copyright Andrew Hill/Geograph Image caption Cliffs at Dunraven Bay in Southerndown

A woman's body has been found at the bottom of cliffs at a south Wales seaside village.

Police, paramedics and coastguards were called to Southerndown, Bridgend county, shortly before 09:30 GMT over concerns for a member of the public.

South Wales Police said a 51-year-old woman had died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A spokesman said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and the coroner had been informed.