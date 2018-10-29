Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark was found dead on 28 September

Police have been granted an extra 36 hours to question a man arrested in connection with a murder in west Wales.

Steve Baxter, 52, was arrested by officers on Saturday on suspicion of the murder of 54-year-old Simon Clarke.

Mr Clarke's body was found at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, Carmarthenshire, on 28 September.

Four people have previously been charged in connection with Mr Clarke's death.

Jeffrey Stephen Ward, 40, has been charged with murder, while Kirston Macklin and Linda Mary Rowley, both 52, and Julie Louise Harris, 46, have been charged with assisting an offender.